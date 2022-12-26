Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $272,262,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $202,187,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 203.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,272 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Barclays lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

