Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Increased by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.5% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EMR opened at $95.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.67.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

