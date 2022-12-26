Advocate Group LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Unilever comprises 1.8% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Unilever by 64.8% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 17.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.