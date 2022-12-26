Advocate Group LLC Buys 22,095 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 1.8% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Unilever by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 153,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $876,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

