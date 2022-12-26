Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 855,407 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after buying an additional 525,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG opened at $63.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

