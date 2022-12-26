GAM Holding AG Grows Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 93,308 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.09% of Trimble worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Trimble by 118.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 74.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Shares of TRMB opened at $48.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $88.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

