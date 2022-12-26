Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $40.47 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

