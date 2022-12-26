Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Boosted by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $213.63 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

