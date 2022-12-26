Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 1,990 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 4,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 10,020.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Up 0.3 %

GRMN opened at $91.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.17. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $138.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.