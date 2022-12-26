Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 278,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Ecolab by 6.5% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 53,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $551,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.0 %

ECL stock opened at $144.54 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $237.38. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.75.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

