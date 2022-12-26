ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Akoya Biosciences were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 41,261 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $682,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 11.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $16.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 3,810 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $50,711.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 618,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,238,597.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $156,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,523 shares of company stock valued at $387,201. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company's stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

