ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 89,702 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,702 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.57% of Outfront Media worth $14,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OUT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 91.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 40.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Outfront Media Stock Performance

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

OUT opened at $16.61 on Monday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 136.37%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Stories

