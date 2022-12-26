Aquila Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Seagen by 34.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,974,113,000 after purchasing an additional 362,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Seagen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after buying an additional 839,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN opened at $127.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.04 and a 200-day moving average of $148.61. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Seagen to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,384. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.