ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 183,407 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,365 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 183,407 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

