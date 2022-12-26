The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. UBS Group cut their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

