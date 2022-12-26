GAM Holding AG Takes Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.11% of Autohome at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,659,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,609,000 after buying an additional 941,171 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Autohome by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 367,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 64,789 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,211,000 after buying an additional 134,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ATHM. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

Autohome Stock Performance

Autohome Company Profile

NYSE ATHM opened at $31.61 on Monday. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.23.

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.