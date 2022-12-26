CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,406 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 67.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after buying an additional 726,721 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

CSX stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

