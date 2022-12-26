Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after buying an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,634 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after acquiring an additional 573,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,239 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.97 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $114.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.