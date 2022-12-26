2,676 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $308,000. Wealth CMT bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $935,000. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 98,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 999,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,298,000 after purchasing an additional 153,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.45.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.