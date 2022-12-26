Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Invests $254,000 in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDY. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $41.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $50.40.

iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.