Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Church & Dwight by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,958,000 after acquiring an additional 514,497 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $82.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

