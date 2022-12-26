American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $153.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

