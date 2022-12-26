Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,318,000 after purchasing an additional 259,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 792.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after buying an additional 150,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 86.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,202,000 after buying an additional 133,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $134.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

