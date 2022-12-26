Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Takes $401,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $172.04 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $153.20 and a 52 week high of $182.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

