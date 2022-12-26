5,095 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $431,000. Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $792,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $510,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $80.88 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $117.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.26.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

