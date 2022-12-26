Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Sells 3,445 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 405.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $208.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $264.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

In related news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,126 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

