SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Trimmed by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 3.1% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 579,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,677,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $331.93 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.