Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Acquires 12,035 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 376.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 2.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.53 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.69.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.