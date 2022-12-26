Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned about 0.75% of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQRR. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000.
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Price Performance
EQRR opened at $50.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $56.87.
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend
