Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,134 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,430 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,181,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRL opened at $45.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

