Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Hershey makes up about 0.7% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.75.

Hershey Trading Up 0.4 %

Hershey stock opened at $235.88 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $188.17 and a 52-week high of $242.63. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,807,121. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

