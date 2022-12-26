Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Invests $780,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 1.3% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 776,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 288,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 78,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 758,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,383,000 after acquiring an additional 320,196 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 445,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 13.44%.

