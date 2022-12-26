Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 13.44%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.