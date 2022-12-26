Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Acquires 12,603 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 2.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after buying an additional 5,281,068 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,571,000 after purchasing an additional 572,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,617,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.15 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83.

