SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 3.1% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $331.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.57 and a 200-day moving average of $319.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

