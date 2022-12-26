Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Raises Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 342.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for 2.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $245,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 149,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $5,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCC. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

