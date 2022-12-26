Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Buys Shares of 11,729 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

