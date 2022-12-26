Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Boosts Stake in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) by 163.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,405 shares during the quarter. OFS Credit comprises 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in OFS Credit were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCCI. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 17.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in OFS Credit during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OFS Credit by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Credit in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OCCI stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

About OFS Credit

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is currently -173.23%.

(Get Rating)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.