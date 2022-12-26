Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $80.85 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $90.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

