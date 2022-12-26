ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $34.11 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 596,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up about 2.1% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $34,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Trading Up 0.8 %

Corteva stock opened at $59.38 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

