GAM Holding AG Has $4.54 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,539 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $84.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.47.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GILD shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

