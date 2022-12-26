Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $259.86 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.59 and its 200-day moving average is $266.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

