Gill Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206,102 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

