The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

