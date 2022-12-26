Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 2.1% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Chubb by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Stock Performance

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

NYSE CB opened at $219.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.82. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $222.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

