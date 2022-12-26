Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Reduced by Sinecera Capital LLC

Sinecera Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 21.9% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $191.42 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.49.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

