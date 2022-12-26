L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 3.0% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $206.24 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.31 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

