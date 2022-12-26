Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.0% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Pfizer by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

