HB Wealth Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 64,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $138.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $170.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

