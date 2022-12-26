195,520 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 195,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,326,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.7 %
Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.