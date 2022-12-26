195,520 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 195,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,326,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.7 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

